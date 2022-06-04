Jan. 29, 1979 - May 29, 2022

Tracy Leanna Doty Rumfelt passed away suddenly on May 29, 2022 in Boise Idaho, at St. Luke's after a courageous battle with Cancer.

She was born on January 29, 1979 in Twin falls Idaho to Monty And Darlene Doty. She attended school in Buhl, Idaho and Graduated from BHS in 1997. She then attended CSI for four semesters.

In 2001 she met the love of her life, Jeremy Rumfelt through family members who thought they would hit it off and they weren't wrong. They got engaged in 2002 and then said their "I Do's" in 2003. They were happily married until her passing.

In 2005 they welcomed their first daughter Ashlyn Mae and in 2008, Shelby Lynn followed.

Tracy loved her children very much and being their mom was her greatest accomplishment.

Tracy worked for Farm Bureau Insurance in Buhl as a CSR for 13 years. She truly loved her job, customers and the people she worked with, especially her cousin Marcy. Farm Bureau was a great company to work for and were very accommodating with her recent time off because of her illness.

Tracy loved life and really was loved by all who had the opportunity to have had her in their life. She loved to golf and they would take golf trips with friends and family. She loved to travel and they had taken several trips to Mexico with friends.

Tracy is survived by her loving husband; Jeremy, daughters; Ashlyn and Shelby, mother and father; Monty and Darlene, brother; Travis (Jen) Doty, nephew; Carter (Lexi) Doty, niece; Karley Doty, mother-in-law; Carla Rumfelt, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by grandparents; Charlie and Vida Doty, Joe and Cheryl Distel and father-in-law; Gary Rumfelt.

A special thanks goes to Tracy's mother, Darlene and sister-in-law, Jen Doty for being there every step of the way during her illness.

There will be a viewing held on Saturday, June 11th from 3p.m. to 5p.m. at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life will be at a later date.