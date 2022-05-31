Tracy Eric Brown

After high school, Tracy joined the Army. After serving time in the Army, he decided to head out West to Idaho where he met his family. Tracy fell in love with two little girls and chose to be the father they did not have. He raised his two girls like they were his very own. He was there for every milestone they had. He was able to walk his oldest daughter down the aisle and was able to be called "Papa" by two beautiful granddaughters, one from each daughter. His oldest granddaughter was the closest to her papa. She would not skip a beat to ask Papa "Where is all your coins, Papa?!" as soon as he walked in the door. He didn't have much, but he found joy in always being able to give her change to put into her piggy bank every time he visited! In his spare time, you would always catch him watching any kind of sports game, keeping up with the news or enjoying nature. He was a man of finding joy in ordinary things. He loved helping others in the community with all of their health needs, whether that meant giving information about supplements or helping them choose the best products for each individual. He was a helping hand whenever he could be.