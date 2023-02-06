July 17, 1949 - Dec. 26, 2022

WENDELL — Tommy Orville Harley, 73, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls, surrounded by family and friends.

Tom was born to Orville and Barbara Harley on July 17, 1949 at St. Valentine's Hospital in Wendell.

He attended school in Wendell while helping on his family dairy farm. He was good about helping neighbors with their chores when he had free time.

He attended two years of college when CSI was being built. The classes were at night at the Twin Falls High School.

On May 8, 1970 Tom married Ronna Blackmer in Elko, Nevada.

The couple helped on the family dairy farm until 1977 when they moved to their own dairy in Gooding.

In 1990 they returned to the West Point area of Wendell to continue dairying.

Tom sold the cows in 2005 and went to work for Harold Wartluft of Gooding Green Chop as a truck driver.

He retired in 2011 to work at tearing down old buildings and cutting metal for sale.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wendell Cemetery in the Spring of 2023.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.