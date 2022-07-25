March 22, 1942—July 18, 2022

JEROME — Tom Meyer of Jerome, ID passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2022, with his wife, Myrna, by his side. Tom was born March 22, 1942, in Redding, CA to Donald and Thelma Meyer. He was raised on a ranch in Bella Vista, CA.

Tom married the love of his life, Myrna, on September 23, 1967, in Carson City, NV. They moved to Jerome in 1972, where he was a carpenter, farmer, and rancher. Tom built or remodeled every home they lived in.

In high school, Tom and his brother, Sam, started participating in rodeos. Tom was a bull rider, bronc rider, and team roper. He and Myrna were not only a team in marriage; they were also team roping partners.

Tom enjoyed fishing with his float tube on many of Idaho’s lakes and reservoirs. He and Myrna took many hunting trips into the mountains as well. Tom was an avid golfer, and he and Myrna were members of the 93 Golf Course in Jerome.

After retirement, they traveled in their 5th wheel trailer and spent many winters in Needles, CA, where they made friends from all over the United States.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother, Harry Meyer. He is survived by his wife, Myrna; brothers: Sam (Laura) Meyer and Dick Meyer; sister Nancy (Jim) Ralph; sister-in-law Lorena (Harry) Meyer; and numerous nephews and nieces. No services are planned at this time.