April 27, 1974—Nov. 17, 2022

Tito Cantu, devoted father, husband, son, brother, nephew, and the dearest friend to so many people, passed away due to injuries suffered in a hunting vehicle accident on November 17, 2022, near Carey, Idaho.

Tito was born April 27, 1974, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Frank and Clara Cantu. He married the love of his life, Jenette Worthington on Oct. 1, 1999, and was a loving father to two children, Francisco, and Emilia.

Tito was born a hunter, and enjoyed spending as much time as he could hunting elk, deer and bears with his family, friends, and son (whom he dedicated his life to teaching him the skills of hunting).

Tito was a very intelligent person who enjoyed solving problems and had an aptitude for auto mechanics. Tito also prided himself for being the greatest dog dad and dog grandpa ever. To Tito, family and friends, meant everything; which meant no matter the circumstance he would be there for any of them.

He was taken from us doing what he loved.

Tito is survived by his wife, Jenette Cantu (Worthington), his son, Francisco Cantu (Vanessa Cardenas) of Twin Falls, his daughter, Emilia Cantu of Twin Falls, his parents, Frank and Clara Cantu, his siblings, Rene (Ernestine) Cantu, Mitch (Claudia) Cantu, Dave (Letty) Cantu, Frank (Shana) Cantu, Jim Cantu, Cecilia (Patsy) Fuller (Cantu), Kate Grace, his cousin, Jesse Brito, his best friends, Erik Martinez, Steven Moreno, Jack Brooks, and James Jackson, his nieces and nephews, Anissa, Marcos, Amaya, Nicos, Mirea, Carlos, Brittany (Adan), Mikey, Jr., Nadiana, Moises, Jose, Deja, Crystal, Angel, David, Jr., CaRissa, Rosie, Brayden, Nathan, Haydin, Darian, Caitlynd, Tessa (Casey), Sam (Katee), and his beloved dog grandchildren Zeus and Nina.

Tito was preceded in death by his brother, Royce Fuller, his nephew, Royce Cesar “RC” Fuller, his grandparents, Francisco and Maria Cantu, and his beloved dog children Poncho and Ponsone.

Descance en Paz El Mero Mero

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Twin Falls Reform Church.