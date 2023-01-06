Tina L. Van Leeuwen, 56, joined many loved ones in Heaven on November 29, 2022. Tina was born in Riverside, California and grew up in the San Jacinto Mountains. After moving to Twin Falls, Idaho as a teenager; she met the love of her life, Kirk. They married November 19, 1983, and were blessed with three children. Tina's greatest love was her family. She worked as a Court Clerk for Twin Falls County for over 20 years and proudly served as a 1st responder EMT with the Filer QRU before retiring.