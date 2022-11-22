Timothy Lane Fleming

May 21, 1972 - Nov. 12, 2022

EMMETT - On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Timothy Lane Fleming, loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 50 following a hard-fought, year-long battle with cancer.

Tim was born on May 21, 1972, the second of four boys to parents, Tom and Gloria Fleming. Having grown up on his family's fourth generation farm in Buhl, Idaho, Tim learned the importance of hard work and love of family.

He was a born leader, and even as a child, he never said "no" to any opportunity or challenge. By the time he graduated from Buhl High School in 1990, Tim had already accomplished more than most.

He was a talented athlete. He shared his father's love of baseball and played for several years on teams coached by his dad. He was also a skilled bowler. He won several competitive bowling trophies and served as President of the Youth Leaders for Idaho Bowling Organization.

In addition to athletics, Tim was passionate about music. Inspired by his fourth-grade teacher, he developed a love of Elvis that would last his entire life. In fact, in eighth grade, Tim won his school's talent competition lip syncing Elvis' hit "Blue Suede Shoes" while dressed as The King. Tim also played saxophone and piano, was band leader in high school, and by all accounts, he made band cool again. Not only that, Tim played many leading roles in musical theater during high school. Tim's rising star didn't stop there-it also took him to NASA and the White House. At 10 years old, Tim was accepted to NASA's elite Space Camp program in Huntsville, Alabama. When Tim was just 17-years-old, he interned for Congressman Richard Stallings in Washington, DC, which led to an internship at the White House with Vice President Dan Quayle.

After high school, Tim attended the College of Idaho where he continued his involvement in musical theater, starring as the lead in The Pirates of Penzance. He also used his performance skills outside the theater, donning the Yote mascot gear to entertain crowds at school sporting events. Although Tim didn't play baseball in college, his love for the sport continued on the field where Tim worked as an umpire at the collegiate level, preparing him for his later role as home plate umpire at two American Legion World Series.

Tim graduated from the College of Idaho in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, double majoring in Religion and Political Science. At that point, Tim had to choose between umpire school and law school, ultimately making the choice that led him to meet his soulmate, Lori, at the University of Idaho College of Law. During law school, Tim was a member of the trial team and worked in the legal clinic, leading him to represent clients in a two-week trial as a third-year law student. Tim was awarded his Juris Doctorate degree in 1997 and started his legal career with a law firm in Nampa, Idaho, where he ultimately served as the Caldwell City Prosecuting Attorney from 1998 until 2001.

However, the most significant moment in 1998 was when Tim married Lori at St. John's Cathedral in Boise. Two years later, in 2000, Tim and Lori welcomed their beautiful daughter and love of their lives, Emily Layne Fleming.

In 2003, Tim and his family moved to Emmett, which they have called home since that time.

Tim served as the Chief Deputy Gem County Prosecutor starting in 2001 and was subsequently elected to serve as the Gem County Prosecutor in 2005. In 2006, he was appointed to also serve as the Boise County Prosecuting Attorney, holding both positions until 2009. In 2009, Tim was named the Chief of Staff/Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Canyon County, a position he held until 2011, when he decided to enter private practice and established Fleming Law Offices in Emmett. At Fleming Law, Tim had the privilege of working with his twin brothers, Todd and Ted. He also welcomed attorney Jacob Welsh, who later became a named partner at the firm. It was Tim's honor to serve clients in Gem County and throughout the state. He maintained a reputation as a respected and skilled attorney.

Tim's list of public service contributions could fill pages. Here are some highlights: Member of the Third District Magistrate Commission; President of the Third District Bar; Chairman of the Idaho Elks Rehabilitation Hospital Board of Directors; Board Member of the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections; Member of the Guidelines and Standards Committee for Drug Courts and Mental Health Courts for the State of Idaho; Trustee on the Emmett School District Board of Trustees; General Counsel to the Idaho Golf Association; and President and member of the Emmett Rotary Club where he helped transform the Emmett Rotary Youth Benefit Auction, which has since consistently raised over $75,000 for multiple youth programs in the Gem County Community. One of Tim's proudest accomplishments was his participation in establishing the Gem County Drug Court Program. In 2021, Judge Tyler Smith and the Drug Court Team renamed the specialty court in honor of Tim, recognizing his key role and support of the program.

There was nothing Tim could not accomplish. He was bigger than life. When Tim walked into the room, he was the room. People gravitated towards him; he was generous, included everyone, and could relate to anyone.

Tim had many passions. He enjoyed golf, traveling, camping, bowling, music, and theater; and, most of all, he enjoyed doing those things with those he loved. Tim loved life, and he lived life, and he taught those close to him to do the same. He never gave up, he never stopped planning, and he never stopped taking care of those he loved. We are devastated by his loss, but find comfort in Tim's frequent refrain about Elvis-he's not gone, he has just left the public stage.

Tim is preceded in death by his father, Tom, and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Tim is survived by his wife, Lori; daughter, Emily; mother, Gloria; older brother, Tom, Jr. (Heather); younger identical twin brothers: Ted and Todd; and his beloved golden retriever, Kona.

A service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian. Immediately following, there will be a graveside service at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise. After the services, please join us between 2:00-6:00 p.m. for a Celebration of Life gathering at the Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Ln., Eagle, ID 83616.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mabel Bishop Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Buhl Public School Foundation, 920 Main Street, Buhl, ID 83316; the Rotary Club of Emmett; or First Tee Idaho.

Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.