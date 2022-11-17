 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timothy L. Fleming

May 21, 1972 - Nov. 12, 2022

EMMETT - Tim Fleming passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Emmett, Idaho.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Holy Apostle Catholic Church located at 6300 N. Meridian Road in Meridian, Idaho.

Arrangements are under the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel (208)365-4491.

