Aug. 5, 1969—May 12, 2023
SEATTLE, Wash. — Tim Lampe passed away on May 12, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. He was 53 years old.
He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Harvey and Vivien Lampe on August 5, 1969. He was the youngest of 5 children. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from Twin Falls High School.
He lived in Tampa, Florida and Seattle, Washington.
No services are planned.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.