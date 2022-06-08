Thomas Stokes

Tom grew up on the road with his parents and siblings traveling the country for work during the depression and WWII. He learned to weld and had his own shop at an early age. Tom loved animals and had several farms throughout his life. His greatest love, however, was mules. Tom worked with a pack string of mules in the backcountry of Idaho, he raced mules on the western flat track circuit, and attended Mule Days in Bishop, California as often as he could. He had no use for a horse unless it was mothering a mule. He spent as much time as he could in Big Creek, Idaho where he built a cabin by hand from the wood on his land. When he wasn’t working with animals he was welding, painting, tinkering, telling small children tall tales, searching for treasure, and singing. Tom had a beautiful voice that he passed on to his children and grandchildren.