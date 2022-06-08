Thomas Stokes of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on June 4, 2022 at the age of 86.
Tom grew up on the road with his parents and siblings traveling the country for work during the depression and WWII. He learned to weld and had his own shop at an early age. Tom loved animals and had several farms throughout his life. His greatest love, however, was mules. Tom worked with a pack string of mules in the backcountry of Idaho, he raced mules on the western flat track circuit, and attended Mule Days in Bishop, California as often as he could. He had no use for a horse unless it was mothering a mule. He spent as much time as he could in Big Creek, Idaho where he built a cabin by hand from the wood on his land. When he wasn’t working with animals he was welding, painting, tinkering, telling small children tall tales, searching for treasure, and singing. Tom had a beautiful voice that he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Stokes and Mary Stokes (Carney); his siblings, Anna (Chick), Louise Bisel, Jack Stokes, and William (Bill) Stokes; and his daughter-in-law Marrianne Stokes.
He is survived by his children, Tom Stokes (Mitzi), Dave Stokes, Julie Stokes, Jack Stokes (Lisa), Greg Stokes (Miriam), Kristin McBeth, Andrea Randall (Rick), Jennifer/Gwen Priest (Blake) and Suzy Stokes; his wife Mary Kaaren Stokes (Stoker); and his siblings, Richard Stokes, and Pat Lewis. He is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on June 18, 2022 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4219 South 2800 East, Woodland, Utah. Services will be streamed online. Links will be provided as they are available. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
