× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 12, 1946—September 2, 2020

Once in a while you meet someone who exemplifies “Having Passion for Living.” For us it was Thomas Rhea Cushman who passed away quieter than any of us expected he would go on September 2, 2020.

He lived life with an authentic zeal that many of us strive for and few are able to achieve. Certain parts of his life were more integral to him than others (Florida Gators, US Marine Corps, his wife, children, skiing, and golf). If you had a brief interlude with him, you would see this love from the first moment.

He lived his life without apology and worked hard to make the world a better place. His career as a Marine, pilot, lawyer, prosecutor, legislator, judge, public defender, and water court special master was dedicated to making his country and Idaho safer and fairer. The American flag always flew; other flags he might choose depended on the day or season.

He had the rare quality of being the life of the party while being exceptionally private at the same time. Because of this, you may not be aware of the things that made him the man who will be missed by our family, as well as Holland America cruise lines where he and Gail spent a considerable amount of time and money, and the Jameson Whiskey Distillery.