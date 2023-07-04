Thomas Rex Lovell

Jan. 2, 1937 - June 24, 2023

HAILEY - Thomas Rex Lovell “TRex” was born on January 2, 1937 to Kathryn and Rex Lovell in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of three siblings and the only son of Rex and Kathryn. He grew up playing in the farmlands of Wisconsin and helped run his family's business in the City of Oak Park, Illinois, where his parents owned and operated their own neighborhood market. Daisy Dairy was a place where patrons could go and pick up odds and ends for home, and also enjoy a full service soda fountain. It was during these years that Tom's passion for business was sparked.

Tom enlisted in the Army and served his country for 2 years, staying stateside during his duty, then set off to Colorado where he attended college at Colorado State University. It wasn't his ideal fit, so back to Illinois he drove in his VW bug,with his trusting dog Gretta and a determination to succeed. He enrolled at Aurora University where he completed his Bachelor's in Business.

It was in the fall of ‘69 that Tom was introduced to the love of his life. The only woman to have stolen his heart, Kathleen Rose McGraw. Not soon after their whirlwind romance came a marriage and 3 loving children.

Tom worked as a salesman for Riser Brothers in the Chicagoland area and was making a great living, however Kathy became homesick for the West.

It was the love of the West that pulled Kathy, Tom and their 3 oldest kids back to Kathy's hometown of Hailey, Idaho. Five years later, their fourth child was welcomed into the world. Tom experienced what life in the West was all about; small town love, horses, cowboy hats and mountains. He served in the Sheriff's Posse from 1978-1979.

He soon after started his own company, “The Candy Man.” He serviced businesses from Twin Falls to Stanley, gaining a following that people still talk about to this day. He was known as being a kind, jovial man, and always had a story to tell. He loved his wife and was always proud of his kids, talking them up when he had a chance.

He lived out his years, with the aid of his son, Paul, in the home he purchased with Kathy in 1975.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Kathryn Lovell, his wife, Kathleen Rose Lovell and his youngest son, Andrew Phillip Lovell. He is survived by his sons, Thomas Scott (Jenny) Lovell and his kids: Garrett and Madison, Paul Brian (Heather) Lovell, his daughter, Jennifer Ann (Lovell) Henderson and her kids: Laney and Cohen, daughter-in-law, Joyia Patrick (Lovell) and her kids: Jayden and Jayleen.

He had a winning smile and a heart of gold. He will be missed by many.

There will be a Celebration of Life held July 8, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm at The Mint. Appetizers will be provided.

We invite family and friends to share a memory or leave a condolence at https://www.woodriverchapel.com/obituaries/thomas-lovell.