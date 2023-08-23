Feb. 20, 1945—July 19, 2023

Thomas grew up in Long Beach, CA, and graduated from Mayfair High in Lakewood after the family moved from Long Beach. He attended Cal. State College—Long Beach, receiving a B.A. in Industrial Vocational Education.

He was a Shop Teacher for a number of years in the Chino Valley Unified School District.

Tom had led a troubled life, struggling much of his life with a personality disorder. He spent nine years in prison for past mistakes and errors of judgement.

On release, he found solace through his conversion and membership in several Seventh Day Adventist Congregations. He was an avid student of the Bible. He delighted in playing the old hymns of the faith on piano. He had looked forward to setting up a foundry and shop to produce bronze plaques of the Ten Commandments.

He seemed to have inherited an extra copy of the family packrat gene, never throwing anything away. Make it last, make it do was his motto.

In his later years, he became a strong advocate for environmental responsibility. He loved camping and flying, and for several years owned a plane. One year he flew all the way from California to Alaska.

He died of a cardiac incident while camping with friends at Granddad Campground outside of Orofino—doing what he loved. He was a most generous friend, but a tough businessman, owning properties both in California and Twin Falls.

He is survived by his brother, the Rev. Dr. John C. Forney (an Episcopal priest) and sister-in-law, Jai Forney (an elementary school teacher) of Claremont, CA; two nephews: Christopher J. Forney of Brooklyn, NY and Jonathan D. Forney of Portland, OR.

Services will be at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, ID, August 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Forney Charities—House of Hope, PO Box 517, Claremont, CA 91711 or Friends of the Earth, 1101 15th Street NW 11th Floor, Washington, DC 20005.