Nov. 7, 1952—May 20, 2022

Thomas James Gilbertson died May 20, 2022, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born November 7, 1952, in Boise, Idaho, to Jeanne and Stanley Gilbertson. Tom graduated from Borah High in 1971 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1972 where he was stationed at a NATO Base in Germany until 1975. He graduated from BSU and the Bolder Colorado School of Business.

He was employed for 36 years at First Federal Bank in Twin Falls, Idaho. After retirement in 2014, he enjoyed many hobbies and belonged to The Jerome Country Club, Twin Falls County Historical Society, Idaho Camera Club, Boise Art Gallery, Idaho Botanical Gardens, Jerome County Rod & Gun Club, Western Magic Valley Realtors, Westerra Reality, Idaho Gem Club, and the Astronomy Club.

He is survived by his sister Elaine, her husband Victor, and Vincent and Marc Whitmore. The family would like to give special thanks to Gary, Jerinne, Jamie, and Norm.

Services will be held at the Idaho State Veteran’s Cemetery on June 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. followed by a picnic at his sister’s home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. June 9, 2022, at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Call Gary at 208-539-2741 for more information.