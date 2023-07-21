Thomas Henry Heida

May 9, 1949 - July 17, 2023

TWIN FALLS - Thomas Henry Heida, age 74, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, July 17, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital in Twin Falls. He was the son of Sam and Annie Heida, born on May 9, 1949, in Downey, California. Tom was raised on his dad's dairy farm in Corona, California alongside his two brothers, Jim and Don. He went to Ontario Christian High School, where he graduated in 1967.

In the summer of 1966 while on a trip to Lake Arrowhead with friends, Tom met the love of his life. When he saw Mary Jane Aardema, he instantly knew that was the girl he would spend the rest of his life with-truly love at first sight. They were inseparable from the very first moment they met, Tom making sure he never left Mary's side on the boat ride they took with their friends that very weekend.

On August 1, 1969, Tom and Mary married at the Ontario Christian Reformed Church and shared the most beautiful 53 years; their 54th anniversary being in just a few short weeks. Shortly after, Tom and Mary's family was completed with three daughters; Dawna, Jeannie and Sandi.

Besides his family, Tom's passion was the dairy industry. Using his early experiences on his family farm, he then went on to start his first dairy farm in Hemet, California. In 1981, Tom and Mary moved their family and dairy farm to Wendell, Idaho, where they formed and operated Box Canyon Dairy for almost 40 years.

Tom was a Christian man who deeply loved the Lord and his family. He was humble, generous, thoughtful, and kind. Tom gave graciously to many in need. He was a big man with a big heart and gift for helping others. His favorite verse was from 1 Corinthians 13:13; "Now, these three remain; faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

Another joy in Papa Tom's life was attending his grandchildren's rodeos, football, basketball and soccer games.

He was a man that loved fishing, playing cards with his good friends, and traveling with his family. With this, Tom never missed an opportunity to cook large meals for anyone and everyone. His last trip was in 2019 with the entire family to Lake Tahoe, where they celebrated Tom and Mary's 50th Wedding Anniversary.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; daughters: Dawna Ciocca (Brian), Jeannie (Rick) Onaindia, and Sandi (Jerimy) Craig; his grandchildren, Sean (Sami) Ciocca, Russell (Erica) Ciocca, Anthony Ciocca, Grant Wolverton, Jordan Wolverton, Cody (Allie) Craig, Blake (Sage) Craig; and great-grandchildren: Wileigh Ciocca, Chaselyn Ciocca, Tatum Ciocca, Hestin Ciocca, Huxon Ciocca; and his brother, Donald (Alice) Heida. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Sam and Annie Heida, his brother, Jim Heida, his son-in-law, Paul Ciocca, and his grandson, William Boone Ciocca.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Following the service, there will be a graveside at the Wendell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Tom's favorite charity; The Mustard Seed in Twin Falls.