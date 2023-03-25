Aug. 19, 1949—March 14, 2023

JEROME — On March 14, 2023, the Honorable Thomas Harold “Borg” Borresen of Jerome, Idaho, cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and pillar of his community passed away at the age of 73. Tom was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on August 19, 1949, to Conrad and Margaret Borresen.

He is survived by his wife Trish; two children Natalie (William) Hunter and Andrew (Jenna) Borresen; four grandchildren, Aeron and Esmé Hunter, and ZaVee and Murphy Borresen; his brother, Bill (Debbie) Borresen; and sister, Celeste (Bill) Keller.

Tom graduated with the inaugural graduating Class of Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he was a 3-year letterman in baseball, a 2-year letterman in basketball, and served as its first Student Body Vice President.

Upon graduation, Tom attended his parents’ Alma Mater and only real university in the state as far as he was concerned, the University of Idaho. At the U of I, Tom was a member of the Beta Theta Phi Fraternity where he stole the nickname “Borg” from his older brother Bill. Tom acquired his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and while waiting to take the CPA exam, Tom was convinced by his good friend to apply for law school. Since he “had nothing better to do”, he decidedly agreed and unknowingly took the first steps towards his life’s passion. Tom graduated from the University of Idaho’s College of Law with his Juris Doctorate in 1975.

In 1975, Tom moved to Boise and began a clerkship for his mentor, the Honorable Judge J. Blaine Anderson in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Federal District Court of Idaho. In 1978, Tom began practicing law as a general practice lawyer.

After 15 years as an attorney, Tom accepted a position as a Magistrate Judge in Jerome, Idaho, where his passion and true calling were united in a community that he would go on to dedicate his life to. From the Granata Award to mentoring new judges to serving on the judicial council and ethics committee, Tom did everything one could do as a magistrate and truly outpaced his position but refused to move on as he had found happiness where his Birkenstocks were accepted, and his wit was appreciated.

To say he participated in his community would be an understatement. Tom was highly active in both Rotary and Optimist Club where he held multiple positions in both organizations over the years. He also served on the St. Luke’s Board of Directors. Tom often took time to engage with Mrs. Park’s 5th grade class by reading, speaking on motivation or just answering questions about his job. He loved to umpire little league where seldom was the time that his calls were challenged. One of his highest civic honors was serving as the Chief Gaming Commissioner of Fairness and Legality at Oop’s House of Cards and Coffee or otherwise known as Morning Coffee. Regardless of how you knew Tom, Borg, or Judge Borresen, he was likely to make a positive impact on your life. Tom will be forever missed but never forgotten.

A Vigil Service will be held at 6:00 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome, Idaho. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon, Monday, April 3, 2023 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, with a reception to follow.

Memorial donations may be made to Conrad and Margaret Borresen Scholarship Endowment, University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Dr. MS2143 Moscow, ID 83844; the Beta Theta Phi Chapter Scholarship Fund, 875 Perimeter Dr. MS4205 Moscow, ID 83844; or a charity of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tom’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.