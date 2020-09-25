× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 27, 1945 ~ September 23, 2020

Thomas Harbison, 75, of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away September 23, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born to Elisha and Edith Harbison on June 27, 1945, in Tacoma, Washington. He spent his younger years around Grandview, Idaho, and as a teenager he moved to Mountain City, Nevada. While there, Tom moved in with his “second family”, Karl and Dorothy Ratliff, and their 3 sons on the Ratliff Ranch where he went to school and worked on many different ranches. He was a true cowboy that was never happier than when he was on horseback. He graduated from Owyhee High as valedictorian.

After high school, Tom joined the United States Navy and served 4 years in Vietnam with his good friend Raymond Benner. Tom was very proud of being a veteran.

He married the love of his life, Terri Atwood Harbison, in Reno, Nevada, in 1972. They were happily married for 48 years. They lived in Hagerman, Idaho, the last 40 years and raised two children, Will Harbison and Angel Harbison Beutler. Tom’s door was always open and had many kids that were his, not by blood, but by heart. But his heart was filled with love for his sweet girl, Angel and he never told her no.