Oct. 16, 1938—April 5, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Thomas “Tom” Sharp, born October 16, 1938, passed away on April 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to parents Floyd and Laura Mae Hartley Sharp. He was the youngest of three children, including a brother, Lee Sharp, and sister, Martha Hull.

Tom was a longtime resident of the Sucker Flats area of Filer, Idaho, where he farmed and raised his family. Tom attended Filer School District and graduated from Filer High School. The Filer community was Tom’s home for most of his lifetime. Tom semi-retired in 2010 and then made his home in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Tom was a rancher and a farmer and served his community in many areas. Throughout his life he contributed to school planning, community development, and countless agricultural-related committees. He also served in the Idaho National Guard.

Tom was a past President of the Magic Valley Cattlemen’s Association, and a founding member of the Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association. He was also a member of the Twin Falls Reformed Church.

Tom was well-known for his strong work ethic, almost to a fault. But he was better known for his kindness and good-spirit throughout the community, making friends with many. After retirement (from farming??), he worked as a Crop Insurance Adjuster and enjoyed his many adventures around the northwest.

Fun times for Tom involved team roping, bull riding, motorcycle riding, and target shooting, but usually involved work and responsibility, which he found to be just as enjoyable.

Running cattle in the Shoshone Basin area were some of Tom’s fondest memories.

Of Tom’s many joys in life, perhaps his greatest was spending time with his beloved wife, Jeanette DeGlee, whom he married in 1962. Tom and Jeanette celebrated 61 beautiful years of marriage in March of 2023, and are the proud parents of: Rusty Sharp, Dusty (Amber) Sharp, and Dan Sharp. Tom found great joy in watching his family grow and never missed activities that involved his children or grandchildren.

Tom and Jeanette’s cherished grandchildren are: Michael (Tiffany) Sharp, Amanda (Ryan) Balles, Mallory (Logan) Iverson, Sarah (Justin) Johnson, Zach (Tayler) Sharp, Darrick Sharp, Aubry (Andrew) Martinez, Taylor Sharp, and Jordan Sharp. Their precious great-grandchildren include: Rowan, Dawson, Duke, Memphis, Mavis, Rollie, Hadlee, and Frankie.

Being around Tom was a special gift, and he certainly left his mark on his family, friends, and community. He is loved and respected by many, and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Laura Mae Sharp, his brother, Lee Sharp, sister-in-law, Greta Sharp, and brother-in-law, Ralph Hull. He is survived by his sister, Martha Hull.

“Go rest high on that mountain.”

A graveside service for family and friends will be held on May 20, 2023 at 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Twin Falls, Idaho. A Celebration of Life at Twin Falls Reformed Church will follow the service.