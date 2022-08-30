Dec. 6, 1930—Aug. 20, 2022

BURLEY — Theresa N. Rodriguez, 91, of Burley went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Theresa was born in Los Angeles, CA on December 6, 1930 to the union of Antonio and Teresa Martinez.

Theresa is preceded by her husband Pastor Meliton Rodriguez, three brothers: Thomas, Miguel, Milton Martinez and a great-grandson, Giovanni Allen Munilla.

Theresa is survived by her children: Esther (Ernesto) Cardenas, Rebecca (John) Rodriguez, Andrew (Linda) Rodriguez, Deborah Rodriguez Shunk, and Sarah (Amos) Lopez. She is survived by her sisters: Rose Kinnart, and Rachel (Larry) Tamez; her brothers: Ruben Martinez, Sedro Martinez; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Puerta Al Cielo, 601 Elba Ave., Burley, Idaho. Services will conclude with burial at Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.