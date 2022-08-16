July 14, 1957—July 29, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA – Theresa Marie Vella (nee Danner), beloved wife and mother, passed away at home on Friday, July 29, 2022, due to pancreatic cancer and the complications brought on by that disease.

Theresa was born on Flag Day, July 14, 1957, to Donald Barrett Danner and Della Rae (Smith) Danner in Victorville, CA. The family moved to Okinawa for employment, and upon returning to the United States, met Vincent F. Vella in Virginia, who, on December 30, 1978, would be her husband of 44 years.

The couple eventually moved to San Diego for the remaining 39 years of her life where she raised a family and retired from a satisfying career as a California Registered Nurse. Theresa had an unmistakable magnetic relationship with the elderly she worked with early in her career, and they to her, bringing comfort to countless patients and their families.

Later she obtained an Accreditation in Clinical Research Programs (ACRP), and conducted clinical research studies in dermatology, memory, and hepatology to help bring new medications to market.

Family was foremost in her life, always content with their welfare, and thrilled to be a grandmother!

Theresa was pre-deceased by her mother, Della Rae Danner; and brother, Fred Danner. She is survived by her husband, Vincent; four children, Vince, Jr., Angela, Anthony, and Vanessa; daughter-in-law, Susan; two granddaughters, Rachel and June; her father, Donald Barrett Danner and his wife, Sally; and her siblings, Donald K. Danner and Joann Danner Murphy both of Provo, Utah, Karen L. (Danny) Loveless of Payson, Utah, and Katherine E. (Todd) Adams of Albion, Idaho.

Theresa had uncanny luck for casino slot machines, a lifelong love for dogs, and she was a faithful Padres baseball fan. Her spirit remained undauntedly positive throughout the cancer ordeal, providing an example of strength to her family.

She is loved and is sorely missed.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 889 S. Main St., in Albion, Idaho. Burial will follow at the Mormon Cemetery in Albion.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.