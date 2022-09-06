Dec. 25, 1930—Sept. 2, 2022

WENDELL — Thelma V. (Sprenger) Bailey passed away September 2, 2022, at her home in Wendell. She was born Christmas morning, 1930, to Elda Marie (Collings) Sprenger and Joseph Sprenger in Wendell. She graduated from Wendell High in 1949. She loved school and especially enjoyed the class reunions.

March 1,1949, she married Jerry Bailey, and they were blessed with four children, Ellen Kay Bailey, Gary Joe Bailey (deceased), Calvin Roy Bailey, and Jefferey Allen Bailey, Sr.

They farmed southwest of Wendell for many years before moving into town. While raising her family she was active in 4-H, cub scouts, and was a room mother. Mom loved cooking for her family and friends. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has enjoyed her many callings.

She is survived by her children, Ellen Kay, Calvin Roy, and Jeffrey Allen, Sr; two sisters; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; her husband of 63 years; and one son, Gary Joe.

The family wishes to thank Hospice Visions of Twin Falls for the wonderful care they gave to our mother.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho St., Wendell, Idaho 83355. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Wendell Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with grave dedication concluding at the Wendell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity or plant a tree in her memory.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Thelma’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.