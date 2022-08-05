March 1, 1930—August 3, 2022

Thelma Mae Conner passed away August 3, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. Thelma was born March 1, 1930 to her parents Homer and Goldie Martin, in Gooding, Idaho.

Thelma married John A. Conner in 1947. Thelma and John welcomed their first child, Karen in 1948 and over the next few years they grew their family with the addition of two sons, Kenny and Keith.

After John passed in 1994, Thelma reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Marion Goble. They were great companions to one another, doing everything together from traveling, to visiting friends and family, and working on the family farm.

Thelma was a force to be reckoned with for sure, but never met a stranger. She worked tirelessly throughout her life as a devoted farmer’s wife, mother, and grandmother. Thelma had a love for nature in gardening, growing fruits, vegetables, and her many flowers. Thelma loved her children and like any great mother, helped them raise their children spanning over 30 years. Thelma enjoyed being an active member of the Garden Club and her Church, where she made many friends along the way.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Goldie Martin; sisters, Phyliss, DelMarie, and Francis; brother, Robert; husband, John A. Conner; children, Karen, Kenny and Keith; and her companion, Marion Goble.

Thelma is survived by her sister, Janet Simco; grandkids, Chad McGavin, Chris McGavin, Sheri (Steve) Hammonds, Ryan Conner, John (Mandy) Conner, and Danielle Bingham; great grandkids, James, Ryan, Matthew, Karlie, Blaze, Tyler, Saige and Conner; two great-great grandkids, Bailin and Conner; and many nieces and nephews.

Although our hearts are heavy with sorrow from her loss, we know her journey has just begun.

Please join the family for graveside services 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at Wendell Cemetery, 37 Nampa St. Wendell, ID 83355 followed by “lunch at Grandma’s” following the service.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Thelma’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.