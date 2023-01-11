Thelma Agnes Lindsay

June 20, 1928—Jan. 9, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Thelma Agnes (Sutherland) Lindsay, 94, formerly of Pendleton, Oregon, died Monday, January 9, 2023, in Twin Falls, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 US-395, Pendleton, OR.

Thelma was born June 20, 1928 in Provo, Utah to James John and Anna Sutherland. She was the fourth of five children, who have all preceeded her in death. She graduated from Provo High School, and attended BYU provo where she met her husband, Dr. Derrell Lindsay. They were married December of 1948 in Salt Lake City, UT. and lived the duration of their lives in Pendleton, Oregon where Derrell practiced as a dentist.

Thelma is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Southworth and Leslie Arbogast, four grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Thelma was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in many capacities including leading music, playing the piano and organ, teaching women and youth, and serving in leadership positions. She and Derrell served a two year mission for the LDS church in New Zealand. She also served as the president of the local League of Womens Voters. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, including activities such as hiking, backpacking, fishing, snowmobiling and salmon fishing. She loved gardening, reading, painting, and being involved in theater arts including directing and stage production.

Funeral arrangements are provided by Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho.