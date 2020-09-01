The Reverend Byron Lee Sunderman

This same Jesus is “always with” those whose lives in Christ continue. Helen, his beloved bride of 22 years, now living in Kimberly, Idaho, survives him with his three daughters, Bethanee Palland, Miriam Sunderman, and Charity Sunderman; as well as two step-daughters, Kelley Haynes-Schulyer, and Erin Kennedy. His brother, Andrew Sunderman, also survives him. Bryon and Helen share the more-than-wonderful joy of four grandsons and two granddaughters.

Bryon spent his life “ever walking with Jesus.” He was faithful in his service to his Savior and yours in all his endeavors. His passion was preaching and teaching the True Word of God. He was called and ordained a SERVANT OF THE WORD, the Word who became flesh and lived among us, full of grace and truth (John 1:14). He loved to sing and was in hand-picked choirs from intermediate school until the end of his seminary education in 1984. He was called and ordained as a servant of the word for more than 32 years. At the top of his list of other interests was picking on and pestering his longsuffering partner, Helen. She definitely let him know when enough was enough. His genuine empathetic and compassionate way of relating to others on whatever level was a God-given gift and talent of his, which he used to meet people where they were in all walks of life.