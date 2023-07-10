BURLEY — Terry Kay Girten was born in Johnson City, New York, and was raised in San Bernadino, California. As a young hippy, she saw the Doors, Jimmy Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Haight Ashbury in San Francisco. She came to Idaho in a VW Bug to move with her sister, living in Burley, Idaho.

She met the love of her life in 1974, Robert Girten, a wild Indian boy. The went on to build a lovely life together. Having two children, making a home and spending forty-eight years together. She has now gone to be with her forever love.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Girten Jr., her father, Richard Lester Sr., her mother, Pauline Lester and a sister, Karen Lay. She is survived by her daughter, Amber Girten, her son, Robert (Erica Herbst) Girten, a sister, Teana (Bill) Fletcher, a brother, Richard Lester, Jr. and a brother-in-law, Dennis Lay. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Autumn Girten and Sophia Girten.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Grace Community Church in Rupert. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley following the funeral service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.