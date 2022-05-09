April 4, 1964 - May 1, 2022

Teresa "Tree" Ann Parks was a loving wife, mother, soon to be grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world and returned to our Lord on May 1, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer and MS.

Teresa was born to Bill and Ruby McBride on April 4, 1964, in Nampa Idaho. While attending Vallivue high school she was involved with Office Education Association, Home Economics, DECA, FHA, track, tennis, and bowling.

While working at Williamson's Orchards, Teresa and her best friend Leslie would play "name that tune" while sorting cherries and other tasks. Teresa also worked for various farmers topping corn, walking, and inspecting bean fields for local growers. Soon after high school she went to work for My Favorite Things as a shipping clerk. After a few years she went to work for GGI in Boise, a mapping company, as a secretary. In 1987 she obtained a position in the Employee Saving Plan department at Idaho Power, where she remained for 10 years.

Teresa met her husband, Michael Parks through her sister's fiance in 1986. They were married in 1989 and soon afterwards built a new home in Meridian Idaho. In 1998 Teresa gave birth to their only child, Alexander, at Mercy Hospital in Nampa Idaho. In 2001 Teresa, Michael and Alexander moved to Hailey Idaho to be closer to family.

In 2015 Teresa and Michael built their dream home south of Bellevue Idaho, located out in the country where she enjoyed going for walks, viewing wildlife, and caring for hummingbirds.

Teresa was a genuine, selfless, compassionate, and loving person with a sense of humor.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Parks; son, Alexander (Ashley) Parks; her father, Bill McBride; brothers: Billy and Roger (Karen) McBride; and sister, Judy Murphy; niece, Brooke (Jeremiah) Flynn; and nephew, Joshua (Bree) Murphy.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to St Jude's Hospital and or Operation Underground Railroad. The family would like to send their sincere gratitude to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley.

We invite family and friends to share a memory or photo at www.woodriver chapel.com.