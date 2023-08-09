Feb. 6, 1975—June 24, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Freed from twenty plus years of suffering from auto-immune issues and heart failure. The Lord took Resa home to be with Him.

Resa was born to Arthur Gene Dey and Barbara Murray. Resa was raised in Twin Falls.

After graduating high school and having a few fun years, Resa went to work at Phone Base Research, and became an Office Manager, until her health failed her.

She was preceded in death by both parents, and all grandparents. Resa is survived by a half-brother, Matt Newman; stepmother, Loretta Dey; step-sister, Marcie Huey; step-brothers: Greg and James Snow; aunts: Ada Mobley and Kathy Dey; many cousins and special friends that called her and took the time to visit .

The one special love of Resa’s for over sixteen plus years, was Scott Bartell. They spent hours every evening talking and playing video games.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Rock Creek Park, in the Heider Pavilion at the north end across the bridge. It will be a potluck style luncheon, the meat and table settings will be furnished.