March 10, 1957 - July 19, 2023

BURLEY — Teresa Kay (Blacker) Ritchie, a 66 year old resident, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at her home from liver cancer.

She was born March 10, 1957, in Burley, Idaho, to Marvin Ladell and Lovel Louise Wheeler Blacker. She had five siblings, Ted (Kathleen) Blacker, Cindy (Dan) Lloyd, Wally (Lisa) Blacker, Linda (Tony) Holt, and Heather (Shane) Waters.

Teresa resided in Burley where she lived a full and active life filled with family and friends, as well as many activities such as scouting, sewing, camping, and church.

On June 12, 1975, Teresa married the love of her life, Neil B. Ritchie, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They were happily married for 48 years. They had five children: David (Kimberly) Ritchie, Michael (Erika) Ritchie, Michelle Huck, Brandon (Sarah) Ritchie, and Steven (Angela) Ritchie; as well as 18 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity 3rd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., Burley, with Bishop David E. Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, preceding the service, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.