March 31, 1940—May 30, 2023

HAGERMAN — It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Theodore “Ted” Talbott, on May 30, 2023 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding, Idaho, with his beloved wife of 61 years, Vernita (aka, “Babe”), by his side.

Ted was born on March 31, 1940 in Potlatch, Idaho, to Evelyn Eleanor Hordemann Talbott and Charles Guy “Chick” Talbott, Jr.

Ted’s father served for 3 years in the U.S. Navy in the Philippines during WWII, leaving when Ted was just 3yrs old. Ted’s sister Teresa was born during the first year their father was away.

Ted had a vivid story of the joyous moment he felt in meeting his Dad, for the first time, (in Teddy’s memory), age 6, in Potlatch.

Ted’s family relocated from Weippe, Idaho to John Day, Oregon in 1947.

The family grew with the arrival of Ted’s sister Judy in 1951.

Ted was raised from 2nd grade on in John Day, Oregon where he became a legendary three-sport athlete for the Grant Union High School Prospectors. Ted’s athleticism caught the attention of college coaches throughout the Pacific Northwest. He ultimately chose to take his talents to Caldwell, Idaho, Home of the Coyotes, at the College of Idaho.

Ted worked his college summer breaks, pulling Green Chain at his Dad’s sawmill in John Day.

Ted played baseball and basketball for the Yotes. Ted’s tenure at C of I was highlighted by leading the Yotes as Point Guard to the NAIA National Basketball Tournaments in Kansas City in 1960 and 1962.

Ted met and eventually married his college sweetheart, basketball cheerleader, Vernita Smith on November 18, 1961.

Ted began his career, teaching math and other subjects at the Junior High School in Irrigon, Oregon from 1962-65. He coached Varsity boys’ basketball for the Riverside High School Pirates.

Ted and Vernita welcomed their first-born, Charles Stanford in 1963 and after Boardman, landed in Bend, Oregon in the Fall of 1965. Ted had accepted a physical education teaching position at Pilot Butte Elementary, a brand-new school, opening in the fall.

During the course of the next dozen years, Ted and Vernita added three additional children: Steven James ‘66, Cassandra Lynn ‘72, and Timothy Laurence, ‘77.

To supplement the family income, Ted worked 11 summers in the forest near Bend operating a chainsaw, for Van Austen Posts & Poles in Bend.

Ted taught and coached thousands of kids during 30 years. “Ted Talbott’s Terrible Torture Track”, an obstacle course, was a rite of passage for many girls and boys growing up in Bend.

Ted’s annual Track Meet culminating each school year was a showcase of student participation and performance that kids anticipated.

At his retirement, colleague and dear friend Buck Sherwood announced that the (later-named) Juniper Elementary School (Gymnasium), would be renamed, “Ted Talbott Gymnasium”.

Ted coached basketball and football at Pilot Butte Junior High/Middle School and was the first Varsity Baseball Coach, and longtime freshman boys’ basketball coach at Mountain View High School. Ted also performed as an OSAA state-championship basketball and football official and the Central Oregon Basketball Officials Association (COBOA) and Central Oregon Football Officials Association (COFOA) Commissioner in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Ted and Vernita in 1992, chaperoned over 30 Eighth Grade students, including Tim and best friend John, for a two-week East Coast American Heritage living history experience. They followed, and successfully carried out, an extensive itinerary.

In his “free time,” Ted loved to hunt, fish and golf, mostly near his childhood homeland in Eastern Oregon, and also throughout Idaho. After retirement, Ted and Vernita relocated to Hagerman in 2001 and built their dream home on the same acreage in the Hagerman Valley where Babe was born.

In retirement, Ted continued to enjoy attending sporting events. He loved Hagerman school sports, as well as travels with sons and grandsons to college and pro sporting events around the country.

However, Ted’s favorite sports’ spectating moment, was watching Vernita dance with the current cheerleaders at halftime during the College of Idaho Yotes men’s basketball journey to the 2022-23 N.A.I.A. National Championship.

During their years together, Ted and Vernita also loved to travel. This was highlighted by trips to Rome (The Vatican), Paris, London, Hawaii, Dominica, Caribbean and Alaskan cruises, and annual trips to Northern Idaho to gather with their College of Idaho Alumni friends.

Ted was awarded his 60-year membership Pin at Elks Lodge #1824 John Day in 2021.

Ted is survived by his wife and four children: Stan/Charlie (Jenny)/Atlanta; Steve (Melissa)/Bend, Oregon; Cassie/Elko, Nevada; Tim (Brooke)etaluma, CA, and sisters: Judy (Mike) Lenz of John Day, Oregon and Teresa Attridge of Bothell, Washington. Survivors also include: 10 grandkids, 10 great-grandkids and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents.

A public viewing is scheduled for Monday, June 12, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel at 737 Main Street in Gooding.

A Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Catherine Catholic Church at 466 N. State Street in Hagerman, Idaho.

Following the Mass, there will be a graveside service at the Hagerman Cemetery. A reception will follow in the American Legion Hall at 281 N. State Street.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to College of Idaho Athletics, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell, ID 83605, or a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.