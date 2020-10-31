Ted James Burton

Ted loved the game of golf. He often times tried to keep up with his sons on the course which resulted in swings that were so hard and off balance, that picking Ted up off the ground was a normal occurrence. After leaving the 18th green with grass stains on his clothes, he would harass the servers at the Jerome Country Club. As it turned out, that became one of his favorite things to do. They loved him.

The Burtons had many second families thanks to Ted’s magnetic and humorous personality. Some of his fondest memories include Christmas Eve and Redfish trips with the Fredericksens, more vacations and bonfires with the Junds, and golfing with Muriel.

Away from the family, you would always find Ted with the boys: Jon, Bill, Ben, Rod, Forrest, Tom, and the rest. They were his home away from home. Ted’s friendships were genuine. His friends were loyal, and he loved them dearly.

Ted Burton was a devoted father, husband, and friend. He was the patriarch of the family. Well, not really, he basically answered to the matriarch and did her bidding. The love he had for his family was heartfelt and the love he felt for his wife was indescribable. The void he leaves behind can never be filled. Although, his final round has been played, the impact he made on those who knew him will be felt forever. Ted Burton will be sorely missed.