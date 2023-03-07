March 21, 1962—Feb. 27, 2023

HEYBURN — Tammy S. Brady Koyle, age 60, of Heyburn, passed away, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at her home in Heyburn.

She was born on March 21, 1962, in Rupert, Idaho, to James and Yuriko Brady. She joined two sisters, Chris and Kathy. Five years later they were joined by Sandra.

Tammy graduated from Burley High School in 1980, she later received an Associates degree from College of Southern Idaho. Tammy worked for the J.R. Simplot Company for 21 years and was employed by McCains Foods as a Quality Auditor at the time of her passing. She really loved this job and the many people she worked with.

Tammy married Bart Koyle in 1983, they were later divorced but have three children, Melissa, Megan and Dylan whom she loved and was so very proud of all their accomplishments. She was blessed with four grandchildren whom she loved greatly and enjoyed spending time with them as well. Tammy was an animal lover and had many pets through her lifetime.

All who knew Tammy were treated to her gift of storytelling. She could make everyone laugh. She always said her two favorite things in life were talking and eating which drew many people to her.

She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. In her later years she enjoyed traveling and was proud of the fact that she had seen both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. At the time of her passing she was planning a trip to Hawaii where she had always wanted to go. She was also very proud to be an Auntie Extrodinaire to her nephew, James Wakeman and her niece, Audrey Holmes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Yuriko Brady. She is survived by her children, Melissa (Joe) Marsh, Megan (Jefferson) Koyle Bohon, Dylan (Niki) Koyle; her grandchildren, Willow Marsh, Ledger Koyle Bohon, Astoria Koyle and Bridger Koyle; her three sisters, Chris (Dan) Sullivan, Kathy (Steve) Wakeman, and Sandra (Dan) Holmes; and her niece, Audrey Holmes; and nephew, James Wakeman. Also her fur babies, Chloe, Penny and Ruby.

Tammy and her family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Monroe and all the staff at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake for the wonderful care and support they provided, and to Megan and all the staff with Auburn Crest for their special care, and her friend Carrie for calling everyday to check on her the last month of her life.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers Tammy suggested donations to Huntsman Cancer Institute.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.