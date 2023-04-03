April 27, 1969—March 30, 2023

BURLEY — Tamara “Tammy” Sue Croft, a 53-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at her home, in Burley.

Tammy was born April 27, 1969, in Moscow, Idaho, to David and Susan (Curtis) Toner. She grew up in Burley, Idaho, where she loved being the oldest of her three younger siblings, farmed with her family, and gained her love of athletics.

After high school, Tammy attended Idaho State University and graduated with her degree in Education. Tammy got married in 1988, and gained a step-daughter, Lieren, that she loved dearly.

Tammy gave birth to her four children, Karli, Landon, Macy, and Colton. She raised her family in Kuna, Idaho. In Kuna, Tammy volunteered extensively, including Chamber of Commerce, sporting events her children participated in, and community functions. After her kids all graduated high school and the end of her marriage, Tammy moved back to Burley to be closer to her parents. This is when she met the love of her life, Randy Stuart, in her hometown.

While she was in Burley, she volunteered much of her time at the food pantry and thoroughly enjoyed her job at Walmart, where she made lifelong friends.

Tammy loved her family more than anything, and would do anything for anybody. She made a huge impact on everyone she was around. Tammy was resilient, strong, loyal, and generous. To know her, is to love her. She will be loved and missed by so many friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dave Toner.

She is survived by her fiance, Randy Stuart; mother, Susan Toner; siblings, Jeremy (Cheyanne) Toner, Kevin (Alicia) Toner, and Ashley (Donell) McNeal; children, Lieren Croft, Karli (Elvis) Kararic, Landon (Lisa) Croft, Macy Croft (Cole Hemry), and Colton Croft (Hailey Smith); and grandchildren, Nathan, Maggie, and Brynnli; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Pella 1st Ward, located at 152 W 400 S, of Burley, with Bishop Stephen Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Pella Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the Church.

A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.