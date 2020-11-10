August 18, 1959 ~ November 7, 2020

Tamara Lu Worthington was born on the 8th of August 1959 to Raymond and Barbara Reichert in Twin Falls Idaho, the youngest of three daughters. She passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2020 after a fight against ALS.

Tami was born in Twin Falls, Idaho and grew up in Filer, Idaho on her family’s farm south of town. Riding horses and getting into a lot of “fun trouble”, as her sister Donna Rae remembers… like climbing on hay stacks, falling on anthills, skiing off of spud cellars or flying through the air as their dad, Raymond pulled the kids around on an old bus hood, hooked to a chain, with his bug nose jeep out in the snow, on the farm in the freezing winter.

Tami attended school in Filer, graduating from Filer High School, where her granddaughters now go and get to see her photo up on the wall in the High School hall.