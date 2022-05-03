Tamara Jeanne Redgrave, 60, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, in her home surrounded by her children and in the arms of her mother. Tamara was born December 11, 1961 in Patterson California to her mother Shirley Pack and late father David Agundez. She is survived by and will be deeply missed by her mother, Shirley; her three children: Kimber (Cacey), Colby, and Callie (Kaleb); her grandchildren; Carah, Kalissa, Ryker, Mason, Clayton, Kenzley, Killian, Kixton, Creedon, Easton, Dawson, and Hudson. Her brother, Jeff (Angela), and many more family and loved ones. Tamara is preceded in death by her father David, her brother Robert, and her grandmother Joyce. She will be loved and missed by so many. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.