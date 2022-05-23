Tallon Logan Shinn

Tallon and Amber married on September 25, 2021. He worked for Norco Medical Supplies since 2015 as a Driver Manager. Tallon enjoyed spending time with this family. The love that he had for his wife and bonus kids is out of this world. He was a fan of Marvel and DC comics, and his favorite character was Superman, who he collected memorabilia. Tallon will be remembered for his kind heart and love for others. Anyone that knew anything about Tallon, knew that he had a genuine love for life. Tallon had a huge love for his family, especially his sisters which were the love of his life. He was one of those beautiful souls that if you ever got the opportunity to meet him, you would immediately become a better person. Tallon’s smile was contagious, and he had a gentle and humble spirit. He truly would never be upset at anything, and always knew what to do. Tallon would do anything to protect anyone but mostly his love for all children, which was special to see.