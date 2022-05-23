Nov. 10, 1995—May 21, 2022
Tallon Logan Shinn, 26, was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on November 10, 1995 and deceased on May 21, 2022. He graduated from Canyon Ridge High School in 2014.
Tallon and Amber married on September 25, 2021. He worked for Norco Medical Supplies since 2015 as a Driver Manager. Tallon enjoyed spending time with this family. The love that he had for his wife and bonus kids is out of this world. He was a fan of Marvel and DC comics, and his favorite character was Superman, who he collected memorabilia. Tallon will be remembered for his kind heart and love for others. Anyone that knew anything about Tallon, knew that he had a genuine love for life. Tallon had a huge love for his family, especially his sisters which were the love of his life. He was one of those beautiful souls that if you ever got the opportunity to meet him, you would immediately become a better person. Tallon’s smile was contagious, and he had a gentle and humble spirit. He truly would never be upset at anything, and always knew what to do. Tallon would do anything to protect anyone but mostly his love for all children, which was special to see.
Tallon is survived by his Father, Loren Steve Shinn, Mother, Maria L. Shinn (Sumer Brenden), sister; Kenna Marie Shinn, sister; Clarissa Marie Henderson, sister; Autumn RaeAnn Shinn, his wife; Amber Marie Shinn, bonus daughter; Harper Angelina Moreno, bonus daughter; Hunter Cecillia Moreno, his grandparents; Steve Shinn, Linda Shinn, Marie Arambula, Barry Crisp, Roberto Gaytan, Larry Newlan, Curtis Brenden, Sharon Brenden and all his aunts and uncles, favorite uncle; Curt, whom was his buddy.
Tallon was preceded in his passing by his grandparents; Linda Newland and Maria L. Gaytan.
The funeral memorial services will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, Idaho on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. His family would love your presence afterwards for a fellowship and a celebration of life.
Memorial donations/ in lieu of flowers may be made to his wife, Amber Shinn, Harper, and Hunter to help for funeral costs. Cards, donations, or (venmo: Amber-newlan) are much appreciated.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.