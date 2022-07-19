TWIN FALLS — Susan “Sue” (Hood) Van Zante passed unexpectedly on July 14 in Twin Falls, ID.

Born to Ray and Phyllis (Lamon) Hood in Longview, WA she was a graduate of Castle Rock High School. She spent her early adulthood in Issaquah, WA and Long Beach, WA with her children Michelle (Jason) Harte and Tony Calabrese, before moving to Arizona with husband James Van Zante, Sr. They had recently moved to Twin Falls.

She loved her family and friends dearly. Susan found joy in everything she did and was always making new friends. She was a joy to everyone who loved her.

Sue is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

A memorial service in honor of Sue is scheduled for Friday, July 22, 2022, starting at 2:00 PM at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.