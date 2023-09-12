Susan Joan (Relinski) Croker

April 3, 1947 - Aug. 25, 2023

Susan Joan (Relinski) Croker 76 years old passed away on August 25 in Oakley, ID. Susan was born in Hammond, IN to Harry Jerome Relinski and Winifred (Roper) Relinski on April 3, 1947.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Harry Relinski; and sister, Patricia Pearson. She is survived by one brother, Stanley Relinski. Her and her husband Robert have been a members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 52 years. Where she has served in many capacities, including Primary President, Relief Society President, with Young Women's. Her favorite calling though was primary teacher. Susan and her husband served a mission to New Orleans from 2013 to 2015.

Susan is survived by her husband, Robert of 57 years, daughters, Amy, Allison, and Amanda and son, Adam. 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Funeral services were held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Oakley, Idaho Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 3rd Ward. Viewing and gathering for family and friends were held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the church for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services concluded with burial in the Basin Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Morrison Payne Funeral chapel of Burley.