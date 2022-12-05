March 31, 1962—Nov. 25, 2022

BURLEY — Steven Thomas of Burley, passed away at St. Lukes Boise, with his family by his side, on November 25, 2022.

He is survived by the love of his life Mariann Thomas, his parents Neal and Linda Thomas, of Burley, and a sister Brenda Thomas of Heyburn. He was preceded in death by his sister Debbie Thomas.

As per Steve’s wishes there will not be any formal service held. We are considering a Celebration of Life at a later date.