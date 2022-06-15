March 25, 1966—May 22, 2022

Steven R. Moser (POOCHEE) was born March 25, of 1966 in Twin Falls, Idaho. The family moved to California in 1967, when his father was stationed in Long Beach, CA, for the US Navy.

Steve played Little League at Carriage Crest Park in the spring and would spend most of his summers at his Grandma and Grandpa Rutherford’s farm in Idaho. He started selling flowers at intersections at the age of 12 and saved enough money to buy a new car by the age of 16. He also worked at Mr. Cone’s Bicycle Shop and saved his money so he could buy his first motorcycle. Around the age of 18, he worked at Todd’s Shipyard, then started at Nissan for a while. When he left there, he had his own service truck for about a year and then switched to Hertz. He was always working on someone’s car or on his race cars.

He moved back to Idaho and in 2000, Steve met Cindy who became his soulmate. They were married April 20, 2008. He worked for J & C Custom Farming, Circle C Equipment, Arnold’s Machinery, and Amalgamated Sugar Factory. He retired from Amalgamated after 19 years of service, on May 1 of this year.

Steve lived a fulfilled life, full of amazing memories. He lived his live with a small motto: Truth, Honor, Respect & Loyalty.

He passed away on May 22, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loved ones after an honorable fight with Lung Cancer.

Steve is survived by his wife Cindy, two daughters from a previous marriage, Shaylene (Zack) Leggitt and Kirslynn Moser, his sister Theresa (James) Skaggs, two sisters-in-law Robbie Moser and Lisa Moser, and six grandchildren, Alexis, Amber, Gavin, Emma, Kaylene and Jace. Steve also had many nieces and nephews that had a special place in his heart, along with many friends that were like his family.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother Joy, his father Fred, and his two brothers Kelly and Dean Moser.

Steve was also a founder of, and a very proud member of, Snake River Bros, a non-profit organization that has helped children for over 20 years.

Steve enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing, camping, and being around friends and family He was loved by everybody who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow at the SRB Event Center.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SRB, PO Box 2515, Twin Falls, ID 83301

