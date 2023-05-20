Oct. 12, 1955—May 9, 2023

Steven Lee Sorenson was born October 12, 1955, to Roy and Dorothy Sorenson in Twin Falls, ID. Steve died after a short illness on May 9, 2023, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Sparks, NV, with his family by his side.

Steve was the middle son in a family of three boys. Steve was 13 months older than John which made them almost like twins.

After his schooling Steve, whose nickname was Buzz and is called that by some to this day, decided he liked working underground utilities. He went to work for Dutch Standley Trenching, burying service wires. Steve did many things in his life including long haul trucking, Sorenson Construction with his brother John, Underground Inc., Dasco Inc., Renegade Construction and for the last 20 years at Rocky Mountain Communications where he worked all over as a supervisor. He went from California to Georgia and New York to Texas and many other places in between.

In December 1984, he married Karolee Kelly, with this union her son Kris came into his life. Their little family gained another son when Kyle was born in May 1985. They later divorced. A few years later Steve was working in Ely, NV, and when going to dinner, Mary Sue was there and her dad invited him to join them, and the rest is history. Steve and Mary Sue married in Las Vegas, of May 2004, which added Mary Sue’s daughter Trisha to the family.

Steve and Mary Sue followed their jobs all over the country living in a 35 foot 51h wheel pulling it from job to job. His last assignment was in Ridgecrest, CA, where they found a cute double wide, they called home. Their traveling days were over.

Steve is survived by his wife, Mary Sue; sons: Kyle Sorenson (Jeanette) and Kris Kelly; daughter, Trisha Goldston (Steve); brother, Rodney Sorenson (Sue); nieces: Jodi Taylor, Aisha Sorenson (Josh); nephews: Jim Sorenson, Chance Sorenson (Sandy); great-nephews, cousins and many friends across the US; and his fur-baby; Bentley.

He was preceded by his parents, Roy and Dorothy; grandparents; brother, John; and fur-baby, Lola.

There will be two Celebrations of Life, at a later date. One will be held in Ridgecrest, CA, and the other in Twin Falls, ID.