Jan. 18, 1947 - Aug. 10, 2023

RUPERT — Steven K. Bennett, 76, of Rupert passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 10, 2023 with his family by his side.

Steve was born January 18, 1947, in Soda Springs, Idaho, the son of Mary Ellen Thompson and Norman Wesley Bennett. The youngest of 6 children, he attended Cassia County Schools, was a member of Future Farmers of America and worked on his family's farm.

Steve enlisted in the United States Army Reserves and entered service on March 22, 1966. He worked as a helicopter aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War. As an Army Specialist, he was awarded The Army Commendation Medal for Heroism on February 1, 1968.

Upon completion of his service, he was honorably discharged on March 21, 1972. As with many wartime Veterans, particularly those of the Vietnam era, the effects of his service impacted him throughout his life.

Steve enrolled in the Auto Body Repair Program at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) on the GI Bill.

He married Vickie Lorraine Allen on December 7, 1973, in Elko, Nevada. Together they raised five children. As a young father, Steve enjoyed being outdoors, especially spending time in the mountains. This is a love both he and Vickie shared throughout life. As young parents taking their children fishing and camping in the summers and, upon retirement, exploring the mountains and backroads together with their camp trailer. The Stanley, Idaho area was his favorite. The world may never know a slower driver than Steven.

Steve is survived by his wife, Vickie; his children, Brandi (Brian) Boston of Paul, Idaho, Jeremy Bennett of Boise, Idaho, Wendy (Dan) Cottom of Paul, Idaho, Jeff (Carrie) Bennett of Burley, Idaho and Justin (Judy) Bennett of Burley, Idaho; 25 grandchildren, Whitney Ward, Whylei (Alex Wald) Bennett, Tallon (Cassidy) Bennett, Ivory (Camron) Wells, Boe (Adrianna Peralez) Boston, Sam (Sariah) Bennett, Elise Bennett, Max Bennett, Jack Bennett; Berkeley (Trinity Taylor) Cottom, Dillon Cottom, Joclyne Bennett, Hayden Bennett, Kyler Bennett, Kailey (Trace) Moser, Kennedy Bennett, Kamden Bennett, Kolten Bennett; 6 great-grandchildren, Knox Ward, Bentley, Hadleigh, and Hazel Bennett, Noah Moser, Rosie Bennett; one sister, Sharon (Jon) Rigby and one brother, Cal (Judy) Bennett, both residing in Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

Thank you to the staff at St Luke's ICU especially Dr. Greg Ball, Dr. Tim Enders, Haley, Lan, Ashley, Kelsey, Sandra, and Laoi.

As a private man of few words, Steve requested there be no funeral.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.