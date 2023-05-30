Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dec. 10, 1944 - May 4, 2023

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend succumbed to Lewy Body Dementia on May 4, 2023.

Steve was born in Rigby, ID on December 10, 1944, to Doyle and Betty Taylor. He was raised on a farm and enjoyed his rural upbringing.

After graduating from high school Steve moved to Salt Lake City and worked at a construction company. He later became a Draftsman for the State of Utah.

In 1966, Steve went on a blind date with DeeAnn Fowler, and they tied the knot three months later. While living in Salt Lake City Steve and DeeAnn had their two sons, Brandon, and Tyson.

In 1974, they wanted to raise their boys in the country and to be closer to their family, so they packed up and moved to Burley, Idaho.

Steve had a tremendous work ethic. In 1981, he started his electrical business and catered to farmers from Oakley to the North side. He took pride in keeping farmers' pumps, pivots and cellars running smoothly. Customers knew they could rely on him; if he said he would be there he was.

Living in Idaho allowed him countless opportunities to do the things he loved, camping, hunting, and fishing. He especially enjoyed fly-fishing with his buddies Wornell and Murphy.

Steve and DeeAnn spent weekends camping and fishing with family and friends. They took several trips with Jolene and Jerry Hines traveling as far as Ireland. Often, on a whim Steve and DeeAnn would jump in the truck and drive on any backroad he could find.

Steve was an easygoing, humble, and fun-loving man. He loved to tease and joke around with anyone who would allow it.

He is survived by his wife DeeAnn of 56 years, son, Brandon (Tammy), son, Tyson (Jennifer), five grandchildren, sister, Nan (Kay), and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Denny, and sister, Susie.

Our family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Parke View and Horizon Hospice.

A Celebration of his Life and reception will be held at Morey's on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 12:00–4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.