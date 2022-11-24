Steve Louis Hatke

Oct. 18, 1956 – Nov. 9, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Steve was born in Placerville, California to Kenneth Hatke and Verna Hayes.

He was SSGT in the Air Force where he served his country proudly for 20 years from December 15, 1977 to December 31, 1997. He served in Panama and Guam among other places in the United States.

His hobbies included spending time with his loved ones and enjoying almost anything related to cars. He enjoyed working on them and building them. He enjoyed playing darts with his family and friends. He enjoyed having long talks with everyone.

His son’s favorite memory of his father was when they went to a car show together for the first time, both of them were so excited to be there. Another wonderful memory was when his grandson was born. Both Steve and his son Allan were speechless and if you knew either one of them they were never speechless.

He is survived by his son, Allan (Demi) Hatke; his daughter, Tatiana Hatke; his grandkids: Isaac, Abigail and Amilea.

Steve was a kind, strong and a selfless man and he taught his son to have the same traits. He was an amazing dad and his son Allan will continue his teachings with his children. He will be missed by all his family and friends.