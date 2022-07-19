Stetson Lee Walls

Sept. 16, 1994 - July 16, 2022

BURLEY – Our beloved son, Stetson Lee Walls, passed away at home in his mother and father's arms on Saturday afternoon, July 16, 2022, due to kidney failure, surrounded by his family.

He was born September 16, 1994, to Trent Lee and Jenny Michelle (Loughmiller) Walls in Pocatello, Idaho. Stetson came into this world a fighter, weighing in at 2 lbs. 15 oz., and three months early. We were told multiple times that he would not walk or talk, but he showed them; he could walk and talk using his mom, dad, brother, and sister as interpreters. His smile and laugh were infectious. He approached life with bravery, had a no excuse attitude, and an overabundance of excitement. He was our example of how to live.

Stetson loved his family more than anything. During family gatherings you could count on Stetson telling you he loved you, holding your hand, or tapping on your shoulder saying hey, hey.

You could count on him talking about his vacuum and your vacuum; he would often talk others into letting him use their vacuum. He was a big tease and his sense of humor was hilarious. Stetson loved to joke and make people laugh and smile.

When his brother, sister or cousins would get into trouble he would immediately start to giggle. He had a special way of making you feel loved. He told the best stories and secrets and had a special way of conveying what he was feeling. Stetson's best friends were Hunter and Andrea, his baby brother and sister. When his brother and sister got married Sadie and Pete were accepted right into the best friend circle. His love for Cooper, Paxton, Olivia, and Morgan is incomparable. These four nephews and nieces made him so proud. He loved them with everything he had and was always concerned with their milk intake. He looked forward when they came to our home. He would do his little run to them to hug and kiss them. He would watch videos of them over and over and over again.

Stetson had a zest for life and adventure. He was a very social individual. He loved attending school and church and when we saw his peers out in the community they would always stop Stetson to say hello. His favorite activities included visiting his dad at the tire store, camping, swimming, shopping, mowing the lawn, using his sander, and especially vacuuming.

Stetson is survived by his father and mother, Trent and Jenny Walls; his baby brother, Hunter and his wife, Sadie "Bug", and their children, Cooper and Morgan Walls of West Jordan, Utah; his baby sister, Andrea and her husband, Pete, and their daughter, Olivia, of Rexburg; his grandparents, Terry and Dolores Walls and Andy and Debie Loughmiller all of Twin Falls; and his aunts and uncles, Julie and Dan Koyle of Twin Falls, Kenneth and Chelsey Loughmiller of Elba, and Justin Walls of Twin Falls. His cousins include, Sierra and A J Walters, Sydney and

Ryan Frost, Chance Koyle, Quinton and Reta Ward, Bailey Loughmiller, Thaine Loughmiller, and Kai, Gemma, Sophie, and Mia Ward.

He was preceded in death by his nephew, Paxton Walls; an aunt, Marty Walls; along with great-grandparents, Lawrence and Eleanor Walls, Bill and Elaine Rash, Don and Utahna Smith and Thaine and Isabelle Loughmillers.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Jeremy B. Haymore officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.