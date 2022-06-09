1958—2022

Stephen “Steve” E. Di Lucca, passed away at his Jerome residence on June 7, 2022. Born in 1958 in Santa Monica, Steve graduated in 1981 from the University of Southern California with a Business degree and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

He married his USC sweetheart, Pamela Sirianni, in 1983 and together they raised seven sons and one daughter moving in 1994 from Pasadena, California to Jerome, Idaho. Steve was drawn to real estate by observing his father’s career as a residential real estate agent. He obtained his real estate license in California in 1979. After graduating from USC, Steve worked as a salesman and property manager for two Los Angeles-based firms. He and his growing family decided to move to Idaho where he continued to work in real estate, specializing in commercial realty. He was a founding member of Westerra Real Estate Group of Twin Falls, Jerome and Burley. In 2004 Steve received the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) Designation and was involved in many development projects in the Magic Valley, including River Vista Place. As a member of the business development task force for the City of Twin Falls, he helped recruit companies to relocate to southern Idaho.

In 2017, he began working with Colliers International to manage their first commercial real estate office in Twin Falls. In 2020, Steve Di Lucca was recognized as the 8th Most Influential Commercial Real Estate Leader in Idaho according to Idaho Business Review in recognition of his impact on commercial real estate in Twin Falls since 2000. Steve had a strong Catholic faith that offered him immense support throughout his life. He was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Parish and served on the parish council. He lent his expertise to help found Salt & Light Radio, the first non-profit Catholic Radio station in the Twin Falls area.

All of his free time was dedicated to family activities with his wife, children and grandchildren which gave him great joy. Those included snow skiing in the winter and taking his children, friends, extended family and grandchildren wake surfing and tubing on the Snake River behind his boat. The Fourth of July parties he hosted were his favorite.

Steve is survived by his loving wife Pam, children Steven (Jocelyn), Christopher (Lee), Joseph (Alexandra), Michael, Marie (John Paul Bremar), John Paul, Alexander and Vincenzo, ten grandchildren, sisters: Lisa (Dave Buddecke) and Gina, and his two nieces.

The following services will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls: 10:15 AM Rosary, 11:00 AM Funeral Mass, 12:00 PM Reception in the Parish Hall.