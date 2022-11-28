 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stephen Larry "Steve" Hammond

  • 0
Stephen Larry 'Steve' Hammond

April 8, 1951—Nov. 22, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Stephen Larry “Steve” Hammond, 71, of Twin Falls passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday November 22, 2022 at his home. Steve was born on April 8, 1951 in Oakdale, California to Billie Lee and Doris (Reynolds) Hammond.

Steve worked in the family bee business and drove truck for over 30 years. Along with his family he also started Lenny’s Custom Catering from the ground up and later worked as a car salesman.

Steve loved traveling, NHRA, NASCAR, laughing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a great storyteller and could stretch the truth with the best of them.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Kristen (Vince) Prater; son, Kevin Hammond; and granddaughter, Sophia Hammond; brothers: Kirk Hammond and John Hammond; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gerry.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Magic Valley Beekeepers Association Youth Scholarship Program.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News