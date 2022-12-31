Feb. 18, 1949 - Dec. 26, 2022
BURLEY — Stephen Douglas Bailey Jr., "Bud", passed away December 26, 2022 in Burley, Idaho from a long illness.
Bud was born in Oakley, Idaho on February 18, 1949 to Stephen Douglas and Jean Marie Bailey. He grew up in Murtaugh, Idaho and graduated from Murtaugh High School in 1967.
He is preceded in death by both parents and an older brother, Charles Leon Bailey.
Bud spent every morning drinking coffee and working the New York Times crossword puzzles. However, his greatest joy in life was riding his horse and working cattle in the hills on the Tugaw Ranch. He also loved swapping stories with his good friends; Kenny Johnson and Dennis Butler.
In accordance with Bud's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no formal services.
