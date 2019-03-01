January 6, 1937—February 22, 2019
Stephanie Gowen Locke died of natural causes in her home in Lynchburg, Virginia on February 22, 2019. She was 82 years old.
Stephanie was born to Elizabeth Wilson Gowen and Paul R. Gowen of Caldwell, Idaho. She was born on the Army Air corps base in Shreveport, Louisiana on January 6, 1937. Her father, Paul Gowen, aka Spoony, graduated top of his class at West Point and was a squadron commander training in Panama where he died in a plane crash in 1939. In 1941, Boise Idaho Airbase was named Gowen Field to honor Lt Gowen’s distinguished military career in 1941.
Stephanie’s mother remarried E.W.McRoberts of Twin Falls, Idaho in 1943, where she grew up with her younger sister, Linda and stepbrother, Philip.
Stephanie’s distinguished academic career began at Twin Falls High School and progressed to Stanford University, Harvard University, and The Sorbonne in Paris. After graduation from the Harvard MAT program Stephanie taught French in the Newton, Mass schools.
In 1969 Stephanie married John Locke of Newton, Massachusetts and they moved to Maine. She began an illustrious, 35-year teaching career in Portland Maine Public Schools, retiring in 1998. Stephanie was very active in the Portland Teacher’s Association, and served as President beginning in 1976. In the early 1990’s, Stephanie received the USM Russell Award for her outstanding contribution to education and to Portland High School.
In 1989 Stephanie became Treasurer of Group Dynamic, Inc, an employee benefit and financial data processing company founded by her husband John. She remained an owner and Director of the company as it expanded to the northeastern quarter of the US.
Although they still summered in Maine, after retiring in 1999 Stephanie and John moved to Lynchburg to escape the winter and be closer to her niece Katie Hurt and her family.
She is survived by her husband, John Locke, and sister Linda McRoberts Carnine of Eugene, Oregon, plus niece Katie and Virgil Hurt and family, of Lynchburg as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephanie and John are members of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg. A memorial service was held on Saturday March 2, 2019 in the sanctuary of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Ron Cox and Pastor Virgil Hurt officiating. A reception with the family followed the service.
There will also be a Celebration of Life for Stephanie later in the spring near Harpswell, Maine. For further information, lmcarnine@gmail.com.
