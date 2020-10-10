Stephan Parke

Stephen H. Parke

April 8, 1948—October 8, 2020

Stephen H. Parke passed away on October 8, 2020 at his home in King Hill surrounded by his family. Steve was born on April 8, 1948 to John C. and Juanita Senften Parke in Wendell, Idaho. He had many happy memories of growing up on the family farm in King Hill and graduating from Glenns Ferry High School in 1966.

Continuing in the Parke family tradition of horse racing, he started his career as a jockey at Les Bois Racetrack in Boise. He then rode on many of the major racetracks on the east coast before returning home to King Hill to the farm where he spent the rest of his life.

A generous man of many talents beyond working with horses. He was a genius with machinery, and could fix or build anything. Steve was a wonderful loving father with a great sense of humor. He also always had a tall story to tell and wrote many of them down for his family and friends to enjoy.

Steve was married to Lynne Lusk and had two children, Stephanie and Andy. He was later married to Sherry Carter and Eric was born to that marriage.