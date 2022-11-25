 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stefanie Ernst

Stefanie Ernst

May 28, 1983—Nov. 13, 2022

Stefanie was taken from us too soon after a long battle with cancer. She passed peacefully with loved ones by her side.

She was an avid hunter, poetry writer, and she loved music.

Stefanie was preceded in death by her father, Larry Ernst. She is survived by her mother, Lori Ernst; her son, Hunter Ernst; her daughter, Avery Ernst.

A Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations for final expenses can be made at https://gofund.me/717cd269.

